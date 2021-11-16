Armenia fired at positions of Azerbaijani army for 12 hours

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in a number of settlements of Azerbaijan from 16:15 on November 15 to 04:30 (local time) on November 16, according to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the Armed Forces of Armenia from positions located in the direction of the settlements of Azizli, Zerkend, Ashagi, Shorja, Dere, Geisu, Pembek Basarkecharsky, Chinarli, Mosesgeh, Yukhary Mehrab, Aygepar, Gulaly-Shamshaddin and Chil-Chambarak districts, subjected to intensive shelling from small arms caliber positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlements of Yellidzhe, Barmagbine, Kalbajar, Galakend, Daryurd, Novoivanovka, Garaveliler - Gadabay, Agbulag, Agdam, Garalar, Gosha, Kohanebi, Khadzhalli, Alibeyli, Asrik Dzhylaghrdakhan districts.

In order to suppress the combat activity of the opposite side, the units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures.

Currently, the operational situation is controlled by units of the Azerbaijani army.