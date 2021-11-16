Families evacuated after building's facade collapses in Batumi

The facade of a five-storey residential building partially collapsed yesterday on Rurua Street in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi after which 72 families have been evacuated from the building.

No one was injured during the incident.

Batumi City Hall reports that the structural soundness of the building will be studied based on which they will make a decision as to what to do with the building.

The acting mayor of Batumi, Lela Surmanidze, told local media outlet Batumelebi.ge that per the results of the examination they will decide to strengthen the building or demolish it.

A total of 250 complaints were submitted to Batumi City Hall following the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building in Batumi on October 8 which claimed the lives of nine people.

We gave a response to all the complaints. A visual inspection was conducted, but that is not enough. Based on examination results, after in-depth study is conducted, it will be decided what to do with the building.” Surmanidze said.

City hall reported that a programme of emergency houses will be launched in 2022 with a total budget of 80 million GEL, Agenda.ge reported.