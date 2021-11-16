Armenia makes attempt to occupy Azerbaijani territories

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan on the sections of the state border in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Two of our servicemen were wounded. The Armenian armed forces have committed large-scale provocations against our country in Kalbajar and Lachin regions on the state border. Armenia's military units launched a surprise military operation at around 11:00 on November 16 to seize the heights in this direction of the state border and gain more favorable positions by obtaining military superiority," the ministry said.

The Armenian military units, which concentrated additional manpower, military and special equipment to the border and combat positions located in Basarkechar and Garakilsa regions, attacked the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the report added.

The opposite side intensively fired at the Azerbaijani army positions using firearms and grenades of various calibers and damaged Azerbaijan's battle posts.

"As a result, according to preliminary information, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were wounded. The wounded received first aid. At present, their lives are not in danger," the ministry stressed.

It added that the Azerbaijani units and forces located in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin immediately carried out an urgent operation to prevent the Armenian armed forces' combat activity.

"Initially, the movement of the opposite side was restricted, its forces and means were damaged. As a result of the taken decisive measures, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, a large number of weapons of various calibers and a large amount of ammunition were seized," the report added.

The ministry stressed that the operation of the Armenian military units, which wanted to gain a short-term advantage by committing large-scale provocations, completely failed in terms of operations and tactics.

"Another attempt by Yerevan to commit sabotage has failed," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire in a number of settlements from 16:15 on November 15 to 04:30 (local time) on November 16, the Defence Ministry reported earlier on November 16.

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The ministry added at 13:10 (MSK) that Armenian side uses artillery on the state border with Azerbaijan.