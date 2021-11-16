Putin to Macron: Russia to take further steps to stabilize situation in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassured his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that Russia will continue to take efforts to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The presidents discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia will continue to take steps to promote stabilization of the situation and the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached with Russia’s mediation," it said.

The presidents of France and Russia also spoke in favor of the de-escalation of the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian borde, discussed issues of combating the novel coronavirus infection, as well as expressed discontent at the lack of progress in settling the situation in Donbass.