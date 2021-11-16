Georgia reports 5,204 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,204 new cases of coronavirus, 4,785 recoveries and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours.

52,765 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

52,834 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 37,227 of the 52,834 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,607 were PCR tests.

The country has had 791,115 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.85 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 727,184 of the 791,115 patients have recovered, while 11,140 have died from the virus.

6,718 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,677 of the 6,718 patients are in critical condition. 371 of the 1,677 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

44,891 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 46,100 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,057,216 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 969,209 have been completely vaccinated.