Armenia asks Russia to intervene in clashes with Azerbaijan

The Armenian authorities are addressing Moscow with a call for protecting the country’s sovereign territory, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan said on television on Tuesday. According to him, a written procedure will follow.

"Since the attack was on the sovereign territory of Armenia, we appeal to Russia within the framework of the 1997 Treaty between the two countries with an appeal to protect the territorial integrity of Armenia, in the logic of the implementation of mutual obligations," Sputnik Armenia cited Grigoryan as saying.

According to him, Yerevan hopes that Russia will provide sufficient military assistance to Armenia if negotiations with Baku fail.

In addition, he specified that preparatory work is underway for Yerevan to apply for help to the CSTO.

Grigoryan added that Armenia will first turn to Russia and the CSTO for help, and then, in case of failure, to other international partners.

Yesterday, the Armenian Armed Forces began an intensive shelling of various-caliber small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani army in a number of settlements in the direction of the Kelbajar, Tovuz, Gadabay and Aghstafa regions of Azerbaijan, it lasted 12 hours.

Today, at 11.00 (10.00 Moscow time), Armenian military units committed a large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan on the sections of the state border in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded. This provocation was suppressed by Azerbaijani units, Armenian servicemen were detained, weapons and ammunition were seized.

According to the latest data (at 14.00 Moscow time), the situation on the border remains tense, the Armenian military continues its provocations, and military operations are underway.