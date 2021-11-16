Dustin Poirier reveals who he thinks is the best boxer in UFC

UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier believes Russia's Petr Yan is the best boxer in the UFC. 'The Diamond' said Yan's movement is top-notch and his punches are incredibly accurate.

Yan recently fought Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title at UFC 267. He won the fight via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46). The Russian displayed excellent footwork that kept Sandhagen at bay.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier was asked who he thinks is the best boxer in the UFC. The top-ranked lightweight said:

"I think Petr Yan. Just the way he moves. He doesn't waste a lot of movements. His positioning is always crisp. He's never out of position. He doesn't load up while he's throwing clean power shots. Good accuracy, works the body well, goes up, goes down. It's just a lot of things that he does really, really well," Sportskeeda cited him as saying.

Despite his well-known boxing skills, Poirier admitted he isn't the best boxer in the promotion.