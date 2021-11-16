Georgian Justice Minister: updates on Saakashvili’s health to be made on a daily basis

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said that former president Mikheil Saakashvili is receiving all necessary medical services in Gldani Prison No.18 hospital, and that the ministry has invited more doctors to monitor Saakashvili while he is on hunger strike and who will give daily updates about the former president’s health condition.

Bregadze stated earlier today that since his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1, Saakashvili has had access to all types of medical services he required, both in Rustavi Prison No.12 and then in Gldani hospital, where he was transferred last week, on the 39th day of his hunger strike ‘to prevent complications in his health.’

"The Gldani prison hospital has all infrastructural resources to ensure proper medical care for Saakashvili while on hunger strike and also in the post-hunger-strike period. We have also invited an additional group of doctors to monitor Saakashvili’s health condition on a daily basis and make comments for journalists to prevent the spread of fake information," Bregadze said.

He stated that Saakashvili has had more than 200 visitors since his arrest and all individuals who have the right to see the president have used the right.

"Gldani No.18 prison is also a hospital and we refrain from allowing the individuals to enter the facility who are not eligible in accordance with the Georgian legislation," Agenda.ge cited Bregadze as saying.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova had plans to visit Saakashvili in Gldani hospital today. However, Denisova said she was not allowed to see the former president, who is a citizen of Ukraine and currently chairs the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reforms Council.

Denisova says that the Justice Ministry will inform her officially about the reasons for the refusal. Previously she visited Saakashvili in Rustavi Prison No.12 at the end of October.