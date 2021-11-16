Russia to resume railway service with Finland starting December 12

Russia will resume railway service with Finland starting December 12, with trains running twice per day between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

"Moreover, it was decided to resume passenger railway service with Finland on a mutual basis starting December 12 - two train-pairs per day between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, provided that sanitary and epidemiological requirements are strictly observed," the crisis center said.

Air service between the two countries was resumed this winter. Russia has resumed air service with 71 countries since the beginning of the pandemic.