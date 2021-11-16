Putin told Raisi about Russia's actions on the post-war settlement in the South Caucasus

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. This was reported by the Kremlin press service.

The conversation participants discussed, among other things, the post-war settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the measures taken by the Russian side to ensure a ceasefire, unblock economic and transport links, and establish a peaceful life in the region," the Kremlin's website said.

The presidents discussed key issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including the implementation of large joint investment projects and interaction in the fight against Covid-19.

Putin and Raisi also "thoroughly" considered topical issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan, the state of affairs around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program.

The parties also agreed to continue contacts at various levels.