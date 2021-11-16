Serbia wants to increase purchases of Russian gas

In the future, Serbia will increase gas purchases in Russia to 3 billion cubic meters per year, said President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on November 25 and the main topic of the meeting will be the supply of natural gas to Serbia. At the meeting, the leaders will discuss the gas price, supply volumes, and the term of the contract.

161 million cubic meters remained in the Serbian gas storage facility, 102 million cubic meters were consumed. "We are spending at a terrible speed what we collected," Vucic stated.

"We must receive gas volumes in excess of 3 billion cubic meters, but we must also have a flexible price. We must build storage facilities so that we can buy 3 billion cubic meters and spend 3.5 billion," the Serbian leader explained.

In recent years, Serbia has received about 2 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, which, in fact, is the only supplier of natural gas to the country.