Explosion occurs at the Armenian Air Force base in Gyumri

Today there was an explosion in Gyumri, there is a wounded man. Armenian media write about this.

As reported by Sputnik Armenia, at about 14:00 (13:00 Moscow time) an explosion took place outside the wall of the Armenian Republic Air Force special specialized base.

An ambulance team left for the place of emergency. Doctors found a man born in 2003, he was seriously wounded in the chest.

The victim was hospitalized in the "Gyumri" medical center.