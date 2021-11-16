Azimut to connect Rostov and the Far East
Next year, Azimut Airlines will open flights from Rostov-on-Don to cities in the Far East.
The agreement on the development of passenger air transportation was signed on Tuesday by the Deputy Governor of the Rostov Region - Transport Minister Vladimir Okunev and Azimut CEO Pavel Ekzhanov. The document was signed on November 16 during the International Forum and Exhibition "Transport of Russia-2021".
"The air carrier plans to launch by 2024 at least 4 new routes from Platov airport (Rostov-on-Don) to the cities of the Far East and by 2026 to allocate 3 billion rubles for the purchase of new SSJ100 and Airbus A220 aircraft", -
the press service of the Investment Development Agency of the Rostov Region.
An increase in tourist traffic between the regions of southern Russia and the Far East is expected.
