Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia commits deliberate provocations

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that in recent days Armenia has been committing deliberate provocations.

"This is another military adventure of the Armenian leadership," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

"The illegal visit of the former Minister of Defense of Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, which is under the control of Russian peacekeepers, and the holding of military meetings there, the concentration of about 60 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces on the road leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin region, as well as the intensive shelling of the Armenian military positions of the Armed Forces Azerbaijan's Kelbajar and Lachin regions show that the Armenian side is deliberately escalating the situation," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says in its statement.