The Federal Network Agency of the Federal Republic of Germany (the regulator) is helping to raise gas prices by unnecessarily suspending the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, said Bundestag deputy Klaus Ernst, who headed the Committee on Economics and Energy in the previous German parliament.

"Instead of quickly certifying the operator of an urgently needed pipeline for gas supply, the network agency unnecessarily slows down the project with its legal interpretation," he said, answering journalists' questions.

He also noted that "the liberalization of the European gas market is increasingly turning into a foolish trick," while the energy sector is central to infrastructure, TASS reports.

Ernst stressed that ideological obstacles and political speculation should not pose a threat to supply.