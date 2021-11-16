Number of people poisoned with methanol continues to grow in Kazan

The number of people poisoned with methanol in Kazan has increased to 13 people, said the chief toxicologist of the Ministry of Health of Tatarstan Aliya Nasibullina.

"At the moment, 13 people have been admitted, three of them are in serious condition. 10 patients are in the department of moderate severity. All have suspicions of methanol poisoning," she said, answering journalists' questions.

Nasibullina noted that doctors found methyl alcohol in the blood of all hospitalized people, but in different concentrations. According to her, young people drank low-quality alcohol at a friend's birthday on November 15 in the evening, there were 19 people in total at the holiday.