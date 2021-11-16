US Ambassador returned to Russia
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan returned to Moscow after a short vacation. This was reported by the American diplomatic mission.
"He returned to Moscow and is ready to perform duties this week," - quotes a representative of the TASS diplomatic mission.
Let us remind you, at the end of October it became known that the US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left for Washington. It was planned that after that the diplomat would go on vacation.
Vestnik Kavkaza
