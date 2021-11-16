Rosneft expects oil prices to rise to $120 per barrel

The Russian oil and gas company "Rosneft" expects that by the end of the first half of 2022 the world oil price could reach $120 per barrel. This was announced by Otabek Karimov, Vice President for Commerce and Logistics of the company, at the international forum of the Moscow Exchange.

“We really see that the price of oil at the end of the next half of the year may reach $120 per barrel,” he said, stressing that "Rosneft's" expectations in this sense coincide with those of Bank of America.

Earlier, Karen Kostanyan, Managing Director of Bank of America, said at the forum that in the first quarter of 2022 the price of North sea Brent oil mixture could rise above $100 per barrel.

According to him, such a situation on the oil market is possible if the coming winter is cold and there is a shortage of gas on the market.