Putin and Pashinyan discuss the situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

On the evening of November 16, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This is stated in a message posted on the Kremlin's website.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was agreed to continue contacts in this regard.

Let us remind you, before that the Armenian Armed Forces began an intensive shelling of various-sized small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani army in a number of settlements in the direction of the Kelbajar, Tovuz, Gadabay and Aghstafa regions, it lasted 12 hours. This morning, Armenian military units attacked Azerbaijani military posts in the Kelbajar and Lachin sections of the state border, as a result of which two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded. This provocation was suppressed by Azerbaijani units, Armenian servicemen were detained, weapons and ammunition were seized.