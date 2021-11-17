Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers discuss provocations staged by Armenia

A telephone conversation took place between the of Turkey's Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on November 16, according to Azerbaijan’s defense ministry.

Colonel General Hasanov informed his counterpart on the provocations committed by the Armenian side and the situation on the state border, as well as noted that these steps of the opposing side were resolutely suppressed.

In turn, Akar noted that today Turkey supports Azerbaijan as it always does.