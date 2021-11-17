European Council President demands ‘full ceasefire’ after Armenia, Azerbaijan clash

European Council President Charles Michel urged the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to call a “full ceasefire” after new border clashes erupted between the old foes.

Michel said he had spoken to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

Michel did not apportion blame for the “challenging situation in the region” but demanded an “urgent de-escalation and full ceasefire.”

“The EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” he tweeted.