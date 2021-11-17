UN calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint

The United Nations calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to demonstrate restraint and use peaceful means to settle problems between themselves, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We are following with concern the reports of this latest violence. And we'll need to verify those reports. And at this point we urge all sides to exercise restraint, to act in accordance with the ninth of November and 11th of January trilateral statements and address any related concerns peacefully through dialogue," he stressed.

"We want to avoid any return to the sort of escalation we had earlier," Haq added.