WHO reveals what prolonging coronavirus pandemic

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it's the inequity in access to vaccines and inconsistent use of public health measures is prolonging the coronavirus pandemic.

"The global inequity in access to vaccines, combined with the uneven and inconsistent use of public health measures, is prolonging the pandemic, giving the virus more room to move and mutate," he said at the first session of the World Emerging Security Forum.

Ghebreyesus noted that COVID-19 has now officially killed more than 5 million people, but the real number is much higher.

"An unknown number of people are now living with long-COVID, a disease we don’t understand," he said.

According to WHO Director-General, "at its heart, the pandemic is a crisis of solidarity that has been exposed and exacerbated by fundamental weaknesses in the global health architecture."