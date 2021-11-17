Turkey beats Montenegro in World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Turkey's national team qualified for playoffs after scoring two goals against Montenegro in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers match at the Podgorica City Stadium in Montenegro on Tuesday, in a 2-1 victory.

Montenegran Fatos Beciraj scored the first goal of the game in the third minute, while Turkey's Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored in the 22nd minute.

Orkun Kökçü scored another goal for Turkey in the 59th minute, shortly after Stevan Savic and Sead Haksabanovic left the pitch to be replaced by Marko Simic and Ilija Vukotic.

The Netherlands finished with 23 points from 10 games, two more than Turkey, who won 2-1 away to Montenegro to secure a playoff spot. Norway ended third in the group with 18 points.