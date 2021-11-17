Baku believes that there is no alternative to normalization of relations with Yerevan, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yasar Aliyev told the Security Council, stating Baku’s readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia.

"Azerbaijan states its readiness to normalize relations with Armenia, including by signing a peace treaty that would ensure a sustainable peace, development, progress," the diplomat said, assessing the situation at the border as a result of Armenia’s "dangerous revanchist ideas."

"Azerbaijan is certain that there is no alternative to normalization of relations between the two countries, based on mutual recognition, respect of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders," he said, adding that such normalization aims for reconciliation and peaceful coexistence of Azerbaijan and Armenia.