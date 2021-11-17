Wholegrain mustard can cut cholesterol - study

A new study by Dr Ruth Fairchild of Cardiff Metropolitan University has found that in pre-diabetic patients, a heaped teaspoon of wholegrain mustard ingested each evening before bed can help reduce blood glucose and/or cholesterol levels.

The study investigated the effects of consuming a daily heaped teaspoon of wholegrain mustard over a 12-week period. It showed that from a total of 42 participants, 86% saw a significant drop in their blood glucose and/or cholesterol level, compared to only 14% who showed no positive response to the mustard used in the study.

While blood glucose reductions were observed amongst 24% of participants, a much greater reduction of 46% was found in three participants who were deemed pre-diabetic at the start of the study. Fasting blood cholesterol levels were also statistically significantly reduced in the responders who saw a 10% reduction in their levels towards the safe upper limit for total cholesterol. This is a promising downward trend for this high-risk group for cardiovascular disease and mirrors a similar cholesterol reduction seen by those following a low-fat diet.

The hypothesis from these findings could be that if the same approach was replicated across the UK, where approximately seven million people are believed to be in a pre-diabetic state, some 525,000 people potentially may benefit.

All participants, who were aged between 40-70 years old and either overweight or clinically obese, consumed the mustard either on a small cracker or by itself before bed each evening, Yahoo reported.