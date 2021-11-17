Edogan and Zelensky discuss Turkish-Ukrainian relations

The issues of expanding cooperation were discussed in a telephone conversation by the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 16.

Edogan and Zelensky spoke by phone and discussed ways to improve relations, according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

The presidents agreed to hold the 10th anniversary meeting of the High-level Strategic Council in Kiev in February 2022.