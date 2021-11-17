Kremlin: trilateral contact of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders needed

The consent and readiness of all sides are needed for a trilateral contact of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, at some stage such contacts will be necessary but in order to make them possible, the consent and readiness for it of the three sides are needed," the Kremlin official said in response to a corresponding question.

The spokesman added that Moscow calls the sides for restraint and stands for compliance with the trilateral agreements.

Peskov stressed that the resumption of military activities on the border caused serious concern yesterday but Russia's mediation efforts made it possible to urge the parties to exercise restraint.