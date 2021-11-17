Georgia reports 4,732 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,732 new cases of coronavirus, 4,912 recoveries and 72 deaths in the past 24 hours.

63,851 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.

50,707 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,426 0f the 70,707 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,281 were PCR tests.

6,614 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, while 25,293 individuals are under quarantine. 44,375 individuals are in self isolation.

A total of 2,066,159 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far.