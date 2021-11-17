Sputnik V study in Belarus demonstrates 96.3% efficacy

A new study of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has demonstrated its high safety and 96.3% efficacy, with over 1.2 mln people vaccinated, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy and high safety profile based on new study of vaccinated individuals in the Republic of Belarus. An article analyzing efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus during vaccination campaign in Belarus has been published on the medRxiv preprint server for health sciences," the statement said.

Sputnik V’s efficacy was measured based on data from more than 1.2 mln people vaccinated with two components of the vaccine between January and September 2021, the RDIF said. "High efficacy of Sputnik V is confirmed on the background of Delta variant being prevailing in Belarus since July 2021," the Fund added.

"New data complements previous data on high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during vaccination campaign in Belarus between January and July 2021 showing the Russian vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against coronavirus based on data from more than 860,000 people," according to the statement.

Belarus was the first foreign country to register Sputnik V and use it for vaccination of the population. RDIF and partners have facilitated the technology transfer to localize the production of Sputnik V by Belarus’s Belmedpreparaty company, which is successfully manufacturing Sputnik V. In April 2021 the vaccine produced in Belarus was authorized by the Ministry of Health.

In April 2021 the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26) was also registered in Belarus.