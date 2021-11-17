Russia detects 36,626 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

Russia has registered 36,626 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,182,538 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.4%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,793 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,785 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 867 new cases were discovered in the Republic of Crimea, 778 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 747 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has decreased to 1,040,618 for the first time since September 9, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,966 over the past day against 2,606 a day earlier to 1,904,523.

The growth in the number of cases in relative terms was 0.16%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow over the day increased by 96 against 97 the day before. In total, 32,973 people died in the city (1.73% of all infected), the headquarters said.

The number of people who recovered over the day increased by 7,477 to 1,702,667. According to the headquarters, 168,883 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,247 compared to 1,240 the day before. In all, 259,084 patients died of the infection.

In absolute terms, this is the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous record high of 1,241 daily fatalities was registered on November 13.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.82%.

Over the past 24 hours, 84 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 58 - in the Krasnodar Region, 44 fatalities - in the Stavropol Region, 40 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 37 fatalities were recorded in the Volgograd and Perm Regions each.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,388, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

In all, according to the crisis center, 7,882,836 patients or 85.8% of all those infected have recovered.

Having recovered, in a day 2,573 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 988 patients - in Yakutia, 978 patients - in the Samara Region, 866 patients - in the Republic of Crimea, and 814 patients were discharged in the Bryansk Region.