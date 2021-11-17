Preclinical trials of 2 more COVID-19 vaccines underway in Russia

Preclinical trials of two more coronavirus vaccines are currently underway in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at Wednesday's meeting on the development of genetic technologies chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

"We have simultaneously developed several breakthrough things of this sort. First and foremost, the Sputnik V vaccine that involves genetic technologies is already in use. We have also created two more vaccines that are currently going through preclinical trials. They are made on different platforms but work on a similar principle," he pointed out.

Russia has so far registered five coronavirus vaccines, including Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light and EpiVacCorona-N. A Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers, developed by the Gamaleya Center, is in the registration phase.