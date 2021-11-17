Azerbaijani MFA condemns Armenia's military provocation

An adequate response will continue to be given to any military provocations against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the military provocations of the Armenian side, which acts from a position of revanchism. Responsibility for aggravating the situation in the region and creating obstacles to the implementation of the trilateral statement lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia. An adequate response will continue to be given to any threats and military provocations directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," the statement says.

As a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan, seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded.