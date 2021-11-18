Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Yerevan and Baku to resolve situation peacefully

Russia is ready to continue assisting Armenia and Azerbaijan in maintaining peace and stability in the region and calls on both sides to show restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It is clear from official statements by Baku and Yerevan that the sides have completely opposite assessments of the situation and are accusing each other for what happened [the shelling of military positions]. Russia is in contact with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the situation peacefully," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

"Joint work continues to remove tension. We call on both sides to show restraint and prevent new incidents and resolve all disputes solely by political and diplomatic methods. We are ready to continue assisting the sides for the purpose of maintaining peace and stability in the region," the spokeswoman said.

"The latest events confirm the importance of launching the process of the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as quickly as possible and also [the importance of] the beginning of the work by the relevant commission based on proposals earlier submitted by Russia," the Russian diplomat said.