Nord Stream 2 launch can be postponed until March 2022

The suspension of Nord Stream 2 AG certification by the German regulator can result in postponement of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline commissioning until March 2022, sources in the German government said.

"I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022," Reuters cited a government source as saying.

The German Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday that it suspends the process of Nord Stream 2 AG certification as the independent gas pipeline operator. The operator’s certification can only be considered in case the company has the corporate form under the German law. In other words, the regulator demands that Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG transfers the main capital related to the German segment of the pipeline to its German subsidiary.