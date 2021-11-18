Pashinyan: we accept Russian Defense Ministry's proposals regarding border delimitation

The proposals of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the beginning of the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable to Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense made proposals on the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation. I want to reaffirm that these proposals are acceptable to us," Pashinyan noted.

The PM instructed the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry Suren Papikyan to clarify the details with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.