Georgian President says Saakashvili is not an ordinary prisoner

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the third president Mikheil Saakashvili is serving his term in a Georgian prison ‘based on the rule of law.’

However, she noted that the former president is not an ordinary prisoner and that his imprisonment and hunger strike is ‘under close observation’ by the international community.

"Everyone is equal before the law, but while serving a sentence and while in prison, an ex-president is not and cannot be an ordinary prisoner. He is a special prisoner, because everyone - our society just like our international friends - observes his condition and demands the highest standards. The image of our country is reflected in how we treat him, and how his dignity, health and safety will be protected," Zurabishvili said.

She stated that Saakashvili’s health must be under close supervision, despite the fact that "he himself has made the decision to go on a hunger strike and is trying to lead the process."

"Logically, the government should be most interested in maintaining the health of the former president, and I think it is," Zurabishvili said, noting that the public must be informed on each detail on Saakashvili’s health.

She stated that ‘as Saakashvili is not an ordinary prisoner, his transfer to a civil clinic is not as easy as this would be in terms of other inmates, Agenda.ge reported.