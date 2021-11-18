OSCE chairperson-in-office welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire

Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has welcomed a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by Russia.

"[I] spoke to Armenian FM (Foreign Minister) Ararat Mirzoyan, welcome ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Russian mediation and called for de-escalation. Deep regret for loss of lives," Linde wrote on Twitter.

"Reiterated support for continued process through Minsk Group Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative," she added.