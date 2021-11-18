Armenia carries out second provocation in direction of Tovuz region

The Armed Forces of Armenia carried out another provocation in the direction of Tovuz region, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"For no apparent reason, on November 18 starting from 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli village of the Shamshaddin region using small arms once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Kokhanebi village of the Tovuz region," the statement reads.

"The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army," said the ministry.