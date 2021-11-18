Turkey to Israel: differences of opinion can be minimized

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call.

Erdogan conveyed to his Israeli counterpart that relations between the two countries are important for the security and stability of the Middle East, and that differences of opinion can be minimized if there is mutual understanding on both bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement.

Emphasizing that it is essential to reestablish a culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region, the Turkish leader said that in this respect, the development of Palestinian-Israeli relations and the resumption of the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining contact and dialogue between Turkey and Israel is in the common interest, Daily Sabah reported.

