Georgia reports 4,446 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,446 new cases of coronavirus, 5,320 recoveries and 77 deaths in the past 24 hours.

51,662 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 50,026 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,072 of the 50,026 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,954 were PCR tests.

The country has had 800,293 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.63 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 737,316 of the 800,293 patients have recovered, while 11,289 have died from the virus.

6,505 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,637 of the 6,505 patients are in critical condition. 383 of the 1,637 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

43,987 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 45,081 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,074,270 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 973,796 have been completely vaccinated.