Belarus to vaccinate refugees against COVID-19

The Belarusian authorities decided to vaccinate refugees on the border with Poland from coronavirus, said the deputy of the Council of the Republic Viktor Liskovich.

According to him, this decision was made after numerous appeals from the migrants themselves. The official added that vaccination will help strengthen and maintain the health of people who are on the street for a long time and do not have access to any benefits. Liskovich also noted that the situation on the border is now relatively stable.

"There is everything necessary for the life of refugees. We are doing our best to minimize the spread of infectious diseases," - quotes the words of the senator "BelTA".

Liskovich also noted that it is planned to bring a car shop and put up an exchange office so that migrants can buy essential goods. In addition, volunteers will start working with them to establish communications.