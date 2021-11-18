Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi. This message was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It says that the diplomats exchanged views on the main aspects of interaction between Moscow and Nur-Sultan in the development of the agreements reached following the recent negotiations at the highest and high levels. They also considered the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts and the course of preparations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

"The ministers noted with satisfaction the ongoing development of the multifaceted Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance," the Foreign Ministry noted.