Almaty will continue to live in the "yellow" zone for another week

Although Almaty has been excluded from the "yellow" zone for coronavirus since November 14, residents need to observe the relevant restrictions for another week, said the chief sanitary doctor of the city, Zhandarbek Bekshin.

Thanks to sanitary restrictions and a 48.1% vaccination rate, the weekly coronavirus rate has dropped, he said.

"But it is too early for us to applaud, we need to stabilize the situation. According to decree # 42 of the country's chief sanitary doctor, we must adhere to the criteria for the yellow zone for at least seven days," Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes Bekshin.