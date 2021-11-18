Drivers warned of difficult road conditions in Central Russia

At the end of this week heavy wet snowfalls are expected in Central Russia, said Yevgeny Tishkovets, an employee of the Phobos weather center, advising drivers not to postpone changing tires for winter ones.

"There is only one thing to advise: make sure to change your tires by this weekend. I did it just yesterday, because the situation was bearable," he said, noting that he did it on the eve of real changes in the atmosphere, when, "as they say, there is no turning back."

Tishkovets also noted that it is necessary to prepare for the fact that on Saturday, November 20, there will be a lot of precipitation - in the mixed phase it is wet snow with rain, and the formation of a stable snow cover will begin, which, most likely, will last until spring, writes "Gazeta.ru".