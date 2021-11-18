Lavrov to discuss Karabakh with the OSCE chairman

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on November 19 in Moscow with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, where he will discuss the organization's assistance in resolving the situation in Karabakh and Transnistria, the press service of the diplomatic department reported.

"It is supposed to discuss issues related to the assistance of the OSCE to the settlement of conflicts in Karabakh and Transnistria, as well as the organization's mediation in the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus. To consider its possible role in assisting the Central Asian states experiencing the consequences of the crisis in Afghanistan, which since 2003 has had the official status of the OSCE Asian Partner for Co-operation," the statement says.

In addition, the heads of ministries will discuss the current state of the European security and ways to "revive the conventional arms control regime in Europe."