Putin did not exclude the spread of new waves of COVID

The pandemic is far from being defeated, the risks of the spread of new waves of infection are probable, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it will not be possible to isolate oneself from the disease "in a single country."

"The coronavirus pandemic, we will also have to talk about this, we can't get away from this topic today, has seriously disrupted the usual course of life around the world," he said, speaking at an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that "no end in sight for the pandemic".

