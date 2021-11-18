Vladimir Putin: Russia's role in the regulation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including transport corridors, is growing

The role of Moscow in the regulation of relations between Baku and Yerevan is increasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The head of state recalled that a year ago, thanks to the active mediation efforts of Moscow, it was possible to stop the conflict in Karabakh.

Nevertheless, he pointed out, the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border suggests that the situation "has not yet completely calmed down," therefore, in order to maintain stability, the actions of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, which acts as a guarantor of the observance of the ceasefire and the safety of civilians, are "extremely in demand".

"Undoubtedly, the role of Russian diplomacy is increasing in continuing efforts to settle disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, restore economic ties in the South Caucasus, and unblock vital transport corridors," Putin said.

He reminded that earlier a corresponding interstate commission was created at the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the president assessed the prospects of its work as "not bad".

“In reality, all countries in the region, including Russia, are interested in a long-term settlement of these problems,” the head of state concluded.