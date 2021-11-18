New concept of Russian foreign policy will be presented early in 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that a new concept of Russian foreign policy could be presented early next year.

Lavrov reminded that the concept of Russia's foreign policy was last edited in 2016, when "the situation in the international arena was slightly different."

"All those sufficiently profound changes that have occurred over the past five years, we are reflecting in a new edition now, which should be reported to the president early next year," the minister said after an expanded collegium of the Russian Foreign Ministry with the participation of President Vladimir Putin.