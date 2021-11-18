Prime ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan held talks in Yerevan
In Yerevan, during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, brief talks were held between the Prime Ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan Mikhail Mishustin and Askar Mamin. This is stated in a message posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian government.
The details of the negotiations were not disclosed.
Let us remind you that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a two-day visit to the capital of Armenia to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union.
